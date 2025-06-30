EECU Ranked #2 Credit Union In Texas By Forbes For Second Year In A Row

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Forbes list aims to showcase the institutions most valued by residents in each state, recognizing credit unions that excel in meeting the unique needs and expectations of their local communities. Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista and surveyed approximately 26,000 U.S. residents. Participants were asked to rate their financial institutions on factors including trust, customer service, digital tools, the quality of financial advice given, and whether fees were transparent and reasonable.

Additionally, Statista gathered more than 500,000 publicly available text reviews and ratings about each bank and credit union written between February 2022 and March 2025.

"We're honored to once again be recognized alongside other outstanding institutions across the United States," said Lonnie Nicholson, EECU President and CEO. "We're proud to honor this recognition through the continued support of our community and we look forward to giving our Members a Best-in-State banking experience for many years to come."

About EECU

With more than $4.1 billion in assets and over 292,000 Members, EECU is one of North Texas's largest locally-owned financial institutions. EECU is a not-for-profit credit union and has been serving North Texas for more than 90 years. Today, EECU offers a full range of financial products and nationwide convenience through a network of 5,000 Service Centers, 85,000 free ATMs, and 24/7 online and mobile banking. For more information, visit EECU or connect with EECU on Facebook , X , Instagram , and LinkedIn . Equal Housing Opportunity. Federally Insured by NCUA.

About Statista

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Adam Hernandez

Director, Digital & Corporate Communications

(817) 805-1246

[email protected]

SOURCE EECU