Union Home Mortgage Awarded Top Workplace Honors In Northeast Ohio For Eleventh Straight Year

Based on anonymous employee feedback, Union Home's culture stands out in the mortgage industry.

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Home Mortgage (UHM), a high-growth independent mortgage banking company with a world-class culture, announced today it was recognized as a 2025 Top Workplace in Northeast Ohio by Cleveland and the Plain Dealer. This is the 11th straight year UHM has been ranked a Top Workplace in Northeast Ohio.

"My goal as a leader has always been to foster a positive company culture unique to the mortgage industry. It's only possible that we have sustained that culture for eleven years thanks to the effort of our Partners, who show up each day living our shared values," said Bill Cosgrove, CEO of Union Home Mortgage. "I am grateful and proud that our Partners, even as we grow as a company, continue to contribute to this positive culture. If you're ready to achieve more in a positive environment, you can do it at Union Home Mortgage."

This year, Union Home Mortgage joins an elite cohort of companies with more than a decade of Top Workplace rankings. The annual ranking of northeast Ohio Top Workplaces is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey, administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute, to name a few.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

UHM prides itself on culture and employee experience. The company maintains several internal training programs, career pathing, and employee educational resources. The company's headquarters, located just outside of Cleveland, Ohio, feature an onsite gym, cafeteria, and training centers for both in person and virtual education.

Earlier this year, Union Home Mortgage also received Top Workplaces' Culture Excellence Awards in the areas of Innovation, Compensation & Benefits, Leadership, Purpose & Values, and Work-Life Flexibility. They also received Top Workplaces' 2025 Financial Services Industry Award.

For more information about starting your career at Union Home Mortgage, go to uhm/careers.

About Union Home Mortgage

Union Home Mortgage Corp. (UHM) is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale, and consumer direct independent mortgage banking company with branches across the U.S. in 48 states + D.C. UHM is an in-house loan servicer offering world-class customer service through high touch communication & technology. A privately held family business, with a collaborative culture that stands out in the mortgage industry, UHM Partners (employees) are guided by a Code of Conduct that emphasizes respect, open communication, and accountability. All these principles translate to industry-leading customer retention and satisfaction. Some honors include being one of USA Today's Top Workplaces and a Ten-Year Northeast Ohio Top Workplace.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage or topworkplaces .

