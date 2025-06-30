Southbrook Organic Vineyards Celebrates Regenerative Farming With The Launch Of Its Mini-Documentary Ode To Niagara, Featuring Globally Acclaimed Canadian Chef Keith Pears

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) July 6 event celebrates the terroir, people & bounty that make Niagara food & wine divine

NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE, Ontario, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southbrook Organic Vineyards , Canada's leader in organic and regenerative winemaking, hosts a special event Sunday, July 6, featuring Team Canada's Bocuse d'Or candidate Chef Keith Pears , a Chopped Canada champion and Gold Medal Plates winner, alongside founder Bill Redelmeier. The event marks the premiere of Ode to Niagara, Southbrook's new mini-documentary celebrating the Niagara region and its terroir.









“Food is the most basic need, and the most important,” said Redelmeier, founder of Southbrook and longtime regenerative farmer.“Without food, we cannot survive, and without healthy soil we cannot produce it.”









Produced by Southbrook, the short film explores how healthy soil is crucial to food sovereignty, sustainability, and community. It's part of the winery's broader commitment to regenerative agriculture and food sovereignty, which includes its Summer of Sustainability event series. (A media preview of the mini-doc is available. Details below.)

“For years, we have mined the soil without paying attention to its health. What we do....farming sustainably, organically, biodynamically and regeneratively provides a roadmap towards a brighter future,” added Redelmeier.

While national momentum for local food is rising with 53.5% of Gen Z Canadians now saying they“always” or“often” buy local, only 3.3% of Canadian farmland is certified organic, and even fewer hold Regenerative Organic Certified® status, as Southbrook does.

Chef Keith Pears Personal Appearance, Q&A & Ode to Niagara Premiere

Southbrook Organic Vineyards | 581 Niagara Stone Rd. | Book here

July 6 | 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. | $20 general public | $10 SIP Club members









Event guests will enjoy delicious bites prepared by Chef Keith Pears and his team, featuring local ingredients, prepared with products from King Street Pantry and the local growers highlighted in the film. Admission to Southbrook's Farm Market , held 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. , is free.

Southbrook is proud to be the exclusive national wine sponsor of Team Canada at the Bocuse d'Or, underscoring the synergy between world-class Canadian cuisine and Southbrook's commitment to regenerative, organic winemaking. Proceeds benefit CHEFS CANADA, supporting Canada's international culinary team for Bocuse d'Or 2027.

Southbrook's Summer of Sustainability Events Series | July through Fall 2025

Events highlight sustainable farming practices and the alignment of values between partners.

Farm Market Sundays | 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. FREE

Shop fresh-picked produce, preserves, and artisanal goods from Niagara's top growers and makers.

Wednesday Night Socials July 2, 16, 30, etc.

Tickets: $20 | $10 for SIP Club members | Every second Wednesday

Click here to book and for details.

July 2: Oysters with strawberry mignonette, pulled pork sliders, and mushroom sliders, Live country-rock music from Tin Roof.

Rowe Beef Bistecca Florentine Dinner July 10th | 7 p.m.

Tickets: $175 general public | $150 SIP Club members

Featuring Wellington County's Rowe Beef cooked over Canadian charcoal, showcasing Southbrook premium estate wines. Very limited tickets available.

Organic Wine Tastings | $20 per guest | Book here

Guided tastings inside Southbrook's LEED Gold–certified pavilion, featuring award-winning wines made using regenerative, organic, and biodynamic practices.

Self-Guided Eco-Tours | Daily 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. FREE

Explore the regenerative vineyard at your own pace. As a working farm, guests may encounter tractors and uneven terrain, flat, sturdy footwear is recommended.

Southbrook is the only winery in Canada to hold all three globally recognized sustainability certifications: Certified Organic (ECOCERT), Biodynamic (Demeter). Regenerative Organic Certified® (ROCTM). Its impact to date includes increasing soil organic matter to 7 per cent, sequestering over 6 metric tons of CO2 per hectare annually, and creating pollinator gardens alongside a protected 10-acre biodiversity forest.

About Southbrook Vineyards

Southbrook Organic Vineyards is Canada's leader in sustainable winemaking. As the country's first and only winery certified Organic (2008), Biodynamic (2008), and Regenerative Organic Certified® (2025), Southbrook integrates innovative eco-friendly practices to produce exceptional small-batch wines. The winery's commitment to environmental stewardship and social responsibility is reflected in every bottle, from its signature Poetica Red to its diverse estate wines. Wine enthusiasts can experience Southbrook's wines by visiting the winery or ordering online for delivery throughout Canada, and at select restaurants, the LCBO and SAQ outlets. Southbrook's SIP Wine Club offers access to limited releases and library selections, and special member benefits throughout the year. Learn more at or @SouthbrookVineyards .

Regenerative Organic Certified®

Regenerative Organic Certified® is a revolutionary umbrella certification for food, fiber, and wellness ingredients that assures shoppers that their purchase makes a positive impact at every level: environmentally, ethically and socially. Regenerative Organic Certified® farms and products meet the highest standards in three pillars: soil health, animal welfare, and social fairness. Regenerative Organic Certified® is overseen by the 501(c)3 nonprofit Regenerative Organic Alliance. Learn more at .

Regenerative Organic Certified® was created by the nonprofit Regenerative Organic Alliance (ROA). The ROA is a group of experts in farming, ranching, soil health, animal welfare, and farmer & worker fairness. Led by Rodale Institute and spearheaded by Dr. Bronner's and Patagonia, other founding members of the alliance include Compassion in World Farming, Fair World Project, White Oak Pastures, Textile Exchange and Black Horse Vineyards. The ROA continuously reviews and updates the Regenerative Organic Certified® guidelines.

