Successful Completion Of Lactalis USA Acquisition Of General Mills U.S. Yogurt Business

CHICAGO, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lactalis USA, the U.S. affiliate of Lactalis, the world's largest dairy company, has completed today the previously announced acquisition of General Mills' U.S. yogurt business.

With this acquisition, Lactalis USA acquires the Yoplait® Go-Gurt®, Oui®, Mountain High® and :ratio® businesses in the U.S. The acquired business represents approximately $1.2 billion in annual net sales​​. The acquisition includes approximately 1,000 employees and two manufacturing facilities in Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Reed City, Mich.

The acquired business will operate as Midwest Yogurt, a newly formed division of Lactalis USA based in Minneapolis, Minn. Lactalis plans to invest significant resources in Midwest Yogurt employees, brands and manufacturing facilities to support the future growth of this new division.

"This acquisition advances our U.S. growth strategy and strengthens our position as an emerging leader in the U.S. yogurt market. Incorporating the popular Yoplait brand into our house of U.S. dairy product brands will create important, new opportunities for growth and product innovation, as well as positive impacts for our customers, communities and employees,” said Lactalis USA CEO Esteve Torrens. "At our core, Lactalis is a family company dedicated to providing delicious, affordable dairy products and investing in our people and in our business. Today, we are excited to welcome 1,000 new colleagues into the Lactalis USA family to add another chapter to the Lactalis USA story that began over 40 years ago.”

“The Yoplait team looks forward to an exciting future as part of Lactalis USA. By leveraging Lactalis' expertise and dairy know-how we will grow our portfolio of brands that consumers love and trust,” said Lactalis Midwest Yogurt CEO, Kerry DeLaney,

Lactalis USA's yogurt business now comprises two divisions, Lactalis U.S. Yogurt and Midwest Yogurt. Both divisions manufacture and market a portfolio of well-known brands. Lactalis U.S. Yogurt's product portfolio ranges from organic and high protein yogurts, to yogurt for children and indulgent desserts that includes the brands Stonyfield Organic®, siggi's®, Brown Cow and Green Mountain Creamery®.

Lactalis USA is committed to enriching lives by producing nutritious and great-tasting dairy products. The company offers an unrivaled house of beloved dairy brands in the United States including Galbani® Italian cheeses, Président® specialty cheeses and gourmet butters, Kraft® brands in natural and grated cheeses, Breakstones® cottage cheese, ricotta and sour cream, Cracker Barrel® cheese, Black Diamond® cheddar cheese, Parmalat® milk, , yogurt brands such as siggi's®, Stonyfield Organic®, Brown CowTM, Green Mountain Creamery®, Mountain High, Yoplait®, Go-Gurt®, :ratio,® Oui® and Karoun®, Gopi®, Arz® and other brands in the ethnic channel..

In the United States the company has approximately 5,000 employees, with 13 manufacturing facilities located in 9 states, and corporate offices in New York City, San Fernando, Calif., Chicago, Ill., Minneapolis, Minn., Buffalo, N.Y. and Bedford, N.H. Lactalis USA is part of Lactalis Group, the world's leading dairy company, a French family business founded in 1933 in Laval, France.

