Registration Of Kanwar Committees To Begin Tomorrow: Delhi Minister Ashish Sood
He chaired a meeting on the preparations for Kanwar Yatra - 2025 at the Delhi Secretariat and promised to take special care of the devotees from July 11.
Sood said the meeting was held to review the compliance with the instructions given to all the departments in the meeting held on June 19.
He said in Monday's meeting, instructions were given to the Divisional Commissioner and all the departments to start preparations from Tuesday by staying in touch with the District Magistrates.
Additional DMs of all 11 districts have been made nodal officers for the preparations so that the Kanwar committees can be given the non-refundable certificate at one place after all the paperwork is completed by the departments concerned.
The Minister highlighted that the work registration of committees will start on Tuesday, and Additional District Magistrates (ADMs) will release the list of all nodal officers on Monday itself so that the committee representatives do not face any problem.
The meeting was attended by Minister in-charge of Kanwar Yatra Kapil Mishra, MLAs Anil Sharma, Sanjay Goyal, Praduymn Rajput, besides senior officials of Delhi Police, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Municipal Corporation, Health Department, Power Distribution Companies, Energy Department, Disaster Management Authority, Fire Department, Urban Development Department and other related agencies.
In another development at Delhi Secretariat, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated a newly-built MLA lounge on the premises.
The MLA lounge will provide public representatives with a well-equipped, calm and comfortable environment, so that they can discharge their duties with more efficiency and effectiveness.
The Chief Minister said that the previous governments believed in separation, not dialogue, so the lounge was closed years ago.
“Our government has changed the system. This lounge will help the MLAs to communicate with the officials, organise meetings and speed up the solution of regional problems. This is not just a facility, but a medium to speed up public service,” she said.
