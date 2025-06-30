Classwallet Appoints Flint Lane To Board Of Directors

MIAMI, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ClassWallet , the nation's leading digital wallet company for public funds, announced today the appointment of Flint Lane to the company's board of directors. He brings more than 30 years of executive leadership experience in the financial technology industry.

Lane was the founder and CEO of Billtrust , an accounts receivable software company that provides cloud-based accounts receivable solutions and B2B digital payments. Under his leadership for over 20 years, Billtrust grew to be the market leader servicing customers across the globe, became a publicly traded company in 2021 on NASDAQ, and was acquired in 2022 by the private equity company EQT.

Lane also founded Paytrust, an electronic bill presentation and payment company. He serves on the board of directors at Dash Solutions, Solutions By Text, and Boys and Girls Club of Collier County.

"I am excited to work with Flint once again following our time at Billtrust, as his mentorship and leadership were important to me and many others over the years," said Steve Lindeman, ClassWallet's Chief Executive Officer. "His track record of success will be an important asset for ClassWallet as we enter our next phase of growth with digital wallet technology, and I know he will be a great fit with this team as we position the company for greater expansion."

"ClassWallet has such a strong culture of success, and a technology vision that is modernizing how public funds make a meaningful impact in our communities," Lane said. "I look forward to supporting Steve and the board with this important mission and helping to drive measurable growth for the long term."

About ClassWallet

ClassWallet is the leading digital wallet for public funds. A pioneer in financial and government technology, ClassWallet's technology is used by public agencies across 37 states to maximize the positive impact of public funding on people's lives. Since 2014, the ClassWallet platform has been used to deliver more than $5 billion in public funds to millions of citizens and has helped clients achieve the highest standards of program integrity and efficiency. With customer loyalty and satisfaction exceeding some of the world's largest brands, ClassWallet was recognized by J.D. Power in 2024 for providing "An Outstanding Customer Service Experience" for Phone Support. ClassWallet is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, and ranks as the 88th fastest-growing software company on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list.

