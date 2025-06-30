Video Processing Platform Market Worth $12.40 Billion By 2030- Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Video Processing Platform Market size is expected to significantly increase from USD 7.50 billion in 2025 to USD 12.40 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarketsTM. Rise of short-form and platform-specific video content, OTT expansion driving global video consumption and viewer engagement, and advancement in codecs transforming video traffic management global streaming are driving the Video Processing Platform Market. Browse in-depth TOC on "Video Processing Platform Market" 351 – Tables

Report Metrics Details Market Size Available for Years 2020–2030 Base Year Considered 2024 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units USD Billion Segments Covered Offering, Content type, Deployment Mode, Application, and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies Covered Akamai Technologies (US), MediaKind (US), Harmonic (US), Synamedia (UK), Avid Technology (US), Brightcove (US), Kaltura (US), Adobe (US), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Vimeo (US), Ateme (France), Amagi (India), CyberLink (Taiwan), AWS (US), Google (US), Wondershare (China), Haivision (US), Telestream (US), Wowza Media Systems (US), SeaChange (US), Mux (US), Bitmovin (US), Panopto (US), Wistia (US), MediaMelon (US), Vantrix (Canada), M2A Media (London), Pixelpower (UK), Kapwing (US), Beamr (Israel), Lightcast (US), Base Media Cloud (UK), Village Talkies (Australia), Synthesia (UK), TechSmith (US), VideoVerse (US), and Animaker (US).

Video analytics and QoE Monitoring to register the largest market share during the forecast period

The video analytics & QoE monitoring application is expected to hold the largest market share due to the growing emphasis on user engagement, content performance optimization, and service quality assurance. As video consumption surges across OTT, social media, and enterprise platforms, providers require real-time insights to ensure seamless delivery, reduce churn, and personalize viewer experiences. These solutions enable data-driven decisions, efficient content strategies, and proactive troubleshooting, making them critical for operational efficiency and competitive differentiation.

Short form video & social media content type is poised for the fastest growth rate during the forecast period

Short form video & social media content type is expected to have the fastest growth rate due to its widespread adoption, high user engagement, and mobile-centric viewing behavior. Social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube shorts emphasize brief, high-impact audiovisual formats, which drive demand for scalable and efficient video processing platforms. These require advanced capabilities like rapid editing, content optimization, and seamless distribution, enabling creators and brands to meet increasing expectations for personalized, high-quality media delivered in real time.

North America accounts for the largest market share in 2025

North America holds the largest market share due to its advanced technological infrastructure, high internet penetration, and strong presence of leading tech and media enterprises. The region's early adoption of cloud-based solutions and AI-driven video analytics reinforces the demand. Additionally, the high consumption of digital content across streaming services and social media platforms accelerates investment in scalable, efficient video processing tools to meet the growing expectations of diverse audiences.

Top Key Companies in Video Processing Platform Market:

The major players in the Video Processing Platform Market include Akamai Technologies (US), MediaKind (US), Harmonic (US), Synamedia (UK), Avid Technology (US), Brightcove (US), and Kaltura (US).

