Mercantile Bank Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call And Webcast

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM ) will host a conference call and webcast at 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, to discuss second quarter 2025 financial results.

The Company's second quarter 2025 earnings release will be released before markets open on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, and available in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website, href="" rel="nofollow" mercban .

Participants may access the live conference call on July 22, 2025, at 10 a.m. ET (9 a.m. CT) by dialing 1-844-868-8844 and requesting the "Mercantile Bank Corporation Call." Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. The conference call will also be webcast live at href="" rel="nofollow" mercban . An audio archive will be available on the Mercantile Investor Relations website following the call.

About Mercantile Bank Corporation

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mercantile Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank. Mercantile provides financial products and services in a professional and personalized manner designed to make banking easier for businesses, individuals, and governmental units. Distinguished by exceptional service, knowledgeable staff, and a commitment to the communities it serves, Mercantile is one of the largest Michigan-based banks with assets of approximately $6.0 billion. Mercantile Bank Corporation's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "MBWM." For more information about Mercantile, visit , and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) @MercBank, and LinkedIn @merc-bank.

SOURCE Mercantile Bank Corporation

