Young Entrepreneur Brings Kitchen Guard Franchise To Orange County, California

Kitchen Guard provides NFPA 96-compliant exhaust and hood cleaning services that are vital for preventing grease fires and maintaining restaurant health and safety standards. Elijah saw the gap in proper maintenance firsthand.

28-Year-Old Elijah Arcos Secures Five-Territory Deal, Expands Life-Saving Kitchen Safety Services Across Southern California

- Elijah Arcos, Kitchen Guard of Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- At just 28 years old, Elijah Arcos is stepping into the spotlight as the newest Kitchen Guard franchise owner, bringing vital commercial kitchen fire prevention services to Orange County, Long Beach, and Cerritos. A native of Porterville, California, Arcos recently purchased rights to five Kitchen Guard territories, positioning himself at the forefront of one of Southern California's most critical B2B service markets.

Kitchen Guard specializes in NFPA 96 -compliant kitchen exhaust and hood cleaning services, helping restaurants and commercial kitchens reduce the risk of grease fires and remain compliant with health and safety regulations. Arcos' franchise will serve one of the busiest dining regions in the state-where the demand for fire safety and maintenance is both urgent and growing.

“This business isn't just about cleaning,” said Arcos.“It's about protecting kitchens, staff, and customers. I take that responsibility seriously because I've seen what can happen when systems aren't properly maintained.”

Arcos' entrepreneurial journey began early. The third of seven children, he started working while still in school, saving for college and supporting his family. He graduated with a business management degree from John Paul the Great Catholic University in San Diego by the age of 20.

Before launching his Kitchen Guard franchise, Arcos held leadership roles in various industries. He managed a Chevron gas station, worked in retail and banking, and helped scale an Orange County-based waterproofing company, West Coast Hot Mop Inc., from seven to 30 employees and from $1.3 million to $4 million in revenue in under three years. He also co-owns two Everbowl smoothie and acai franchises-one of which ranks in the top five nationwide.

“Kitchen Guard reminded me of my experience running the hot mop company,” Arcos said.“It's technical, it's essential, and most importantly, it's a service that helps people stay safe.”

Arcos' new venture is already gaining traction. He recently secured a multi-location contract with Xperience Restaurant Group, which owns a well-known chain of Mexican restaurants across Southern California. The agreement spans all five of his Kitchen Guard territories and marks a major milestone in the franchise's regional rollout.

Arcos credits his achievements to his faith, family, and unwavering work ethic. Married since 2017 and a father of four, he draws strength from his Christian values and the support of his wife and children.

“Everything I've accomplished is through God's grace. I don't take that for granted,” Arcos said.“Prayer grounds me. Authenticity moves me. And I always aim to lead with humility.”

As Kitchen Guard continues its national expansion, Arcos joins a growing network of franchise owners committed to public safety, fire prevention, and community service. His story reflects the resilience and ambition of a new generation of business owners redefining what it means to build a legacy from the ground up.

For more information about Kitchen Guard of Orange County , contact Elijah Arcos at 949-445-1300 or email ....

About Kitchen Guard

Kitchen Guard is a premier provider of commercial hood and kitchen exhaust cleaning services in more than 79 territories across the United States. Its mission is to ensure the highest standards of cleanliness and safety in kitchens across a variety of industries, including restaurants, hotels, educational institutions, and more. We offer a comprehensive suite of services, from hood cleaning and filter exchanges to green steam cleaning and repairs, all adhering to NFPA 96 standards. Its team of certified technicians is dedicated to delivering exceptional service around the clock, with 24/7 emergency support available. Trust Kitchen Guard to maintain your kitchen's safety and cleanliness with our full-service approach and commitment to excellence. For more information, visit KitchenGuard.

