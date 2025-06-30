Delhi Pollution Panel Starting Transformation To Cleaner, Greener Industries: Sirsa
Minister for Industries Manjinder Singh Sirsa said these clusters were awaiting redevelopment approvals as per the Master Plan of Delhi 2021 (MPD-2021).
The DPCC will now restart the processing of Consent to Establish (CTE) and Consent to Operate (CTO) applications for these industrial zones in Delhi.
Sirsa said the environmental regulatory provision has been restarted after being put on hold in 2023.
He said the move comes after the Industries Department conveyed that the new timelines for redevelopment are under active consideration by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and redevelopment in industrial areas will take place accordingly.
The Minister informed that this move will enable strict enforcement of environmental norms as well as the necessary redevelopment work.
“This is not just an administrative clearance - it is a road map for cleaner, greener, and compliant industries in Delhi. With consent applications now being processed, we are ensuring that no industrial activity bypasses environmental checks. It is a significant milestone under our Environment Action Plan 2025,” said Sirsa.
The Minister said the DPCC will monitor adherence to pollution control norms including effluent and water treatment compliance; air and dust pollution control via modern suppression systems; plastic and e-waste management protocols and noise pollution and hazardous waste regulation.
“Ensuring environmental compliance through redevelopment and consent mechanisms is not a one-time fix, it is an ongoing system of accountability,” Minister Sirsa added.
This move signals a firm, focussed approach by the Delhi Government to reconcile industrial growth with sustainability, and a message that environmental compromise will no longer be an option, he said.
