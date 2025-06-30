DUBRETON CALLS FOR MANDATORY LABELING OF GENE-EDITED PORK IN NORTH AMERICA
"We've achieved the same outcomes for decades-without genetic modification," said Vincent Breton, President of duBreton. " Through natural husbandry, selective breeding, and strict biosecurity protocols, duBreton has raised healthy pigs without antibiotics, while upholding the integrity of organic farming."
duBreton adamantly opposes gene editing in livestock production, citing both ethical concerns and a lack of long-term risk assessment. The practice is incompatible with the company's Global Animal Partnership (G.A.P.), Certified Humane Raised & Handled ® and USDA Organic standards and raises unresolved questions about animal welfare and consumer safety.
To protect transparency and consumer choice, duBreton is calling on the FDA, USDA, CFIA, and Health Canada to:
Enforce mandatory labeling of all gene-edited pork products, domestic and imported.
Establish a distinct regulatory framework that clearly separates gene-edited pork from conventional and organic meat products.
"Failing to label gene-edited pork is a direct threat to consumer trust and the viability of ethical, sustainable farming," says Vincent. "Transparent labeling is essential to consumer choice. Without it, responsible producers are placed at a disadvantage for refusing to compromise their values."
duBreton continues to advocate for transparent regulation, informed public dialogue, and the protection of both consumers and values-driven farmers in a rapidly evolving food system.
About duBreton
Rooted in four generations of agri-food excellence, duBreton champions a world where human health, animal welfare, and sustainable farming thrive.
Recognized as North America's leading supplier of organic pork, with a growing global presence, duBreton exceeds the certification standards for Global Animal Partnership (G.A.P.), Certified Humane Raised & Handled®, and USDA Organic programs.
Committed to a fair and equitable food system, duBreton upholds the well-being of farmers, animals, people, and the environment.
Learn more at duBreton .
