Hami's Intangible Cultural Heritage Dress Stuns Shanghai TV Festival Millennia-Old Silk Road City Extends Global Sweet Invitation

Featuring exquisitely lifelike peony embroidery, the gown was crafted by Kader Rahman, an intangible cultural inheritor of Xinjiang Uyghur embroidery. Using traditional techniques, his meticulous needlework and vibrant hues created three-dimensional peony blooms on sheer fabric. Young designer Shuting QIU of the SHUTING QIU brand then innovatively fused Hami's embroidery with Suzhou silk techniques, resulting in a dress that transcends time with its artistry.

"I felt immense pride carrying a millennium of Hami's cultural heritage with every step on that red carpet," Mukkadas shared. "Showcasing this priceless intangible heritage treasure to the world was profoundly moving."

Hami, the cradle of this masterpiece, boasts deep historical roots. As a national strategic base for coal-to-oil/gas conversion and a modern integrated energy hub, it thrives in equipment manufacturing and cultural tourism. The city echoes with Silk Road history – ancient Barkol Ancient City and Zuo Zongtang's willow trees narrate tales spanning millennia. Its natural wonders, from the otherworldly DaHaiDao to the diverse landscapes of the Eastern Tianshan Mountains, leave visitors in awe.

Defined by sweetness, Hami will host its 19th Hami Melon Festival on 11th July 2025. The city extends a global invitation to savor its signature melons, renowned for their sweetness reaching 22° Brix, and experience the unique charm of this magnificent Silk Road destination.

