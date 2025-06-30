Gen Z Educators Twice As Likely To Embrace AI Tools Than Gen X, New D2L Survey Finds

American educators say AI has enhanced classroom engagement, but want clearer guidance on its use in learning

TORONTO, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - D2L, a global learning technology company, today released the findings from its inaugural AI in Education survey of U.S. educators and public respondents, exploring the perceived role for artificial intelligence (AI) in modern learning environments. The survey reveals enthusiasm for AI's efficiency and accessibility benefits, particularly among younger educators, alongside a desire to help preserve the human element in teaching and a demand for clearer guidance on AI usage.

AI in Education reveals that many younger educators can see AI playing an important role in the future of education and are more likely to use AI chatbots, like ChatGPT, in teaching. Most educators surveyed are optimistic about AI's classroom potential but stress the need for clearer policies and guidelines around AI, including direction for use in classrooms. Respondents also believe that maintaining a human connection, thoughtful integration, ongoing training, and implementing policies that can balance innovation with academic integrity are critical as they integrate AI into lessons.

The survey findings also revealed that, of the respondents:



88% of Gen Z educators used AI in the 2024–25 academic year -nearly twice the rate of Gen X (48%) and four times that of Baby Boomers (19%).

63% of Gen Z and Millennial educators believe AI will become "important or essential" to teaching by 2030, compared to less than half (48%) of Gen X and Boomer-aged educators .

38% of Gen Z educators cite cheating as the top reason students use AI-compared to 13% of Gen Z non-educators. 26% of Gen Z educators think students use AI to save time on schoolwork, whereas 34% of non-educator Gen Z respondents. Educators are 3 times more likely to say AI has enhanced rather than worsened classroom engagement when asked how AI has impacted learning in the classroom environment.

"AI may be revolutionizing education, but human connections remain at the heart of the learning experience. Educators and leaders seek tools that can help save time and enhance learning without compromising the personal bonds that can drive success," said John Baker, Founder, President and CEO of D2L. "As younger educators begin to embrace AI-native tools, they're eager to integrate them into classrooms while maintaining strong ties with students and help to free up time for more personalized feedback and group collaboration. D2L Lumi can be an example of how we are using AI in D2L products to help empower both educators and learners to thrive while supporting deep engagement and building connections."

Educators prioritize human connection and responsible AI use

Many educator respondents agree that AI should enhance, not replace, traditional teaching, that educators should be in the driver's seat on how AI is deployed in the classroom, and that maintaining a human connection with students is vital.

The survey findings further revealed that, of the respondents:



When asked about the increased use of AI in education, educators cited 'loss of human connection' as their top concern , followed by student over-reliance on AI tools (combined 52%). Privacy, decreased academic integrity and equity issues were also cited (combined 40%). Only 10% said they have no concerns about AI in education.

More than 4 in 10 Educators surveyed (44%) said AI made learning more efficient , but not necessarily more engaging or personalized. This opinion mirrors the response from general population respondents (43%).

Nearly two-thirds of educators (65%) believe teachers, professors and school administrators should be the primary decision-makers on AI adoption , compared to just 13% who favor state or federal government control. Nearly a quarter (24%) of educators said they worry that using the AI tools provided to them by their institutions could be tracked or interpreted as taking shortcuts. ChatGPT (OpenAI) ranks as the external AI tool most used by educators , followed by Gemini (Google) and Copilot (Microsoft).

Regardless of generational or philosophical views, AI is becoming more accessible in learning environments. Most educators (54%) already say they used AI tools in the 2024-2025 academic year and that number will grow slightly (to 56%) in the 2025-2026 academic year. The three most cited growth areas for AI use among educators include supporting students with accessibility needs, detecting plagiarism, and developing lesson plans.

Survey methodology

The AI in Education survey, conducted online by Prodege using their survey research platform, Pollfish in May 2025, polled 1,200 U.S. respondents, split evenly between the general public and education professionals, including K-12 and higher education teachers, professors, and administrators.

