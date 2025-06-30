Neurent Medical Announces Expanded Access Following Cigna Policy Update For NEUROMARK®

Effective September 15, CPT 31242 is no longer considered experimental, clearing an important barrier for ENT physicians treating chronic rhinitis.

GALWAY, Ireland, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurent Medical, a leader in non-surgical treatments for chronic rhinitis, today announced that Cigna Healthcare will provide coverage for NEUROMARK treatment of the posterior nasal nerve by removing CPT 31242 posterior nasal nerve ablation using radiofrequency from its Experimental & Investigational (E&I) list, effective September 15th, 2025.

This policy update is an important step in improving patient access to innovative treatment options for chronic rhinitis and reflects growing payer recognition of the procedure's therapeutic value. This update removes a key barrier that previously limited the ability for ENT physicians to treat Cigna patients using posterior nasal nerve ablation.

"This is a significant moment for ENT providers and patients alike," said Brian Shields, CEO of Neurent Medical. "Cigna's reclassification of CPT 31242 reinforces the evolving understanding of chronic rhinitis and the role of targeted, minimally invasive interventions like NEUROMARK in managing the condition. We are committed to continue building on our large evidence base and working closely with the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery (AAO-HNS) to support adoption across the US healthcare system"

The NEUROMARK System delivers impedance-controlled, low-power radiofrequency (RF) energy to disrupt the parasympathetic nerve signals, addressing key symptoms of Chronic Rhinitis such as persistent nasal congestion and rhinorrhea (runny nose).

"Chronic rhinitis can significantly affect an individual's wellbeing and patients need access to all available, medically sound solutions" said Dr. Peter Manes, Associate Professor at Yale School of Medicine. "This policy update is significant and helps otolaryngologists offer a modern, evidence-supported treatment with fewer administrative hurdles. The large and growing evidence base makes it more difficult for patients to be denied access to such technologies."

CPT 31242 is no longer classified as investigational by Cigna

Precertification is not required under the updated policy (always confirm benefits per individual plan) The policy supports more streamlined access to NEUROMARK for eligible patients

About Neurent Medical

Neurent Medical is pioneering innovative treatments for chronic inflammatory sinonasal diseases by targeting and safely disrupting hyperactive autonomic nerves that drive underlying inflammation. Its proprietary NEUROMARK® technology, with a unique design and advanced smart algorithmic control, allows physicians to precisely target and safely disrupt multiple underlying nerve branches in a single procedure to alleviate chronic rhinitis symptoms and improve patient quality of life. The venture capital-backed company is headquartered in Galway, Ireland, with US HQ in Braintree, MA. For more information visit . PAM225r01

