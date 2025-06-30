A New Link To Triple-Negative Breast Cancer
Still, "very little" was known about NFIB and next to nothing about LINC01235, Spector says. So, the team decided to "delve deeply into it." They had important questions:
"How does it work in the cell? What processes might it be involved in? We came upon this interesting story of where it sits in the genome and the gene it regulates."
To test Xu's hypothesis, the team knocked out LINC01235 in cancer cells, using CRISPR. Separately, they knocked it down in cancer cells and organoids, using antisense molecules. In both experiments, they found that reducing the RNA's production also lowered NFIB expression. When that happened, TNBC organoid formation was suppressed.
"Our findings demonstrate that LINC01235 positively regulates NFIB transcription," Xu explains. "This modulates the NOTCH pathway, influencing cell proliferation in TNBC progression."
More research is needed for scientists to find a potential treatment for TNBC. However, Spector says, these findings highlight the importance of non-coding RNAs in that search:
"The goal here is to understand mechanisms by which the cell functions and how disease states take over those functions, perhaps by up-regulating an RNA molecule or down-regulating an RNA molecule. Our long-term goal is to try to find a lncRNA or multiple lncRNAs that may eventually be therapeutic targets."
Each is another link in the chain. So, LINC01235 offers a crucial step in the right direction.
About Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory
Founded in 1890, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory has shaped contemporary biomedical research and education with programs in cancer, neuroscience, plant biology and quantitative biology. Home to eight Nobel Prize winners, the private, not-for-profit Laboratory employs 1,000 people including 600 scientists, students and technicians. For more information, visit .
SOURCE Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
CommentsNo comment