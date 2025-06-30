KARECO® CELEBRATES 25 YEARS OF INNOVATION AND EXCELLENCE IN HAIR CARE

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Founded in 2000, KareCo began with a simple mission: to create high-quality, effective, and beautiful hair brushes that cater to every hair type and meet the standards of salon professionals. Over the past 25 years, the company has grown from a small family-run business into a globally recognized brand, trusted by professional hair stylists and everyday users alike.

"KareCo started because we wanted to create higher-quality, durable hair tools for the licensed cosmetologist," said Jennifer Jeziorski, KareCo's Marketing and Sales VP. "Over the past 10 years, we've dedicated ourselves to helping all hair types achieve the salon look at home. More hairdressers and salons are using KareCo than ever before, and consumers worldwide are now creating the fresh-from-the-chair hairstyles on themselves with our brushes."

The brand's signature and best-selling brush – known as the Tangle Buster ® – comes in multiple forms, catering to all hair types and needs. It effortlessly detangles, smooths, and shapes large sections of hair with a uniquely flexible, curved paddle that hugs the scalp and bends to minimize hair breakage and fallout. The Tangle Buster collection now includes several sizes and colors, to help consumers detangle, style, and care for their hair anytime, anyplace.

From the launch of its iconic Tangle Buster introducing cutting-edge detangling designs, to the launch of blowout and salon-classic brushes, KareCo has consistently set new standards in the hair industry. With millions of brushes sold worldwide, the company's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction remains unwavering. From fine hair to textured hair, natural curls to wigs, extensions, and everything in between, KareCo has hairbrush solutions.

In honor of its 25th anniversary, KareCo is launching new brushes – coming in Fall 2025 – that further its legacy of quality and accessibility, reaffirming its commitment to making a positive impact in the global hair care community.

"We are incredibly proud to celebrate this milestone," said Jeziorski. "Our journey has been defined by innovation, passion, and the unwavering support of our loyal customers. As we look to the future, we remain devoted to making hair products that inspire confidence and beauty in everyone."

KareCo brushes range in price from $8.50 to $25. All KareCo brushes are sold online at , with select brushes sold nationwide at Walmart, CVS, Meijer, and H-E-B stores.

For more information, please visit or follow along @karecobrushes .

ABOUT KARECO®:

Since 2000, KareCo® – a private, family-owned, women-led company – KareCo hair brushes have undergone extensive product research and development to ensure optimal design innovation, quality control, and to meet the expectations of loyal professional and home customers. KareCo is committed to meeting the needs and trends of the growing hair care community, and maintaining the unparalleled standards the brand is known for through ongoing, in-depth interaction with professional hair stylists around the world. KareCo originally set out to create salon professional quality tools so hairstylists could cultivate confidence in their clients with ease, no matter the hair type or service. Now, KareCo wants everyone to be able to create that confidence at home, achieving and maintaining the same salon-level of hair care for themselves and their family – effortlessly. For more information, visit .

