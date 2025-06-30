Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Invitation To Presentation Of Boliden's Q2 2025 Report


2025-06-30 10:16:49
STOCKHOLM, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boliden will announce its Interim Report for the second quarter 2025 on Friday July 18 at 07:45 (CEST). A press and analyst conference will be held on the same day at 09:30. The report will be presented by Boliden's President and CEO Mikael Staffas, and CFO Håkan Gabrielsson.

To participate via the webcast, please use the link below:

To participate in the telephone conference, please register 5 minutes before the opening of the conference via the link below. After the registration you will be provided with phone number and a conference ID to access the conference. If you wish to ask a question, please dial *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the queue.

After the call, presentation material and the recorded webcast will be available on our website:

For further information, please contact:

Olof Grenmark
Director Investor Relations
+46 70 291 5780
[email protected]

