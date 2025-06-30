Paralyzed Veterans Of America Launches Its Inaugural Outdoor Experience Event In The Grand Tetons, Improving Access To Outdoor Recreation For Disabled Veterans

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The PVA Outdoor Experience program is designed to foster camaraderie and resilience through outdoor adventure," said Fabio Villarroel, director of sports and recreation for PVA. "PVA was thrilled to collaborate with Teton Adaptive on our first event in Wyoming, which deepened veterans' sense of community, built their confidence, and created a safe space to learn new skills and hobbies that they can incorporate into their everyday lives."

Throughout the week, 10 PVA members had the opportunity to explore Wyoming and participate in a variety of experiences tailored to veterans with disabilities, including adaptive hiking, paddleboarding, kayaking, horseback riding, and more. The next event will take place in Breckenridge, Colorado, from August 25-29.

"At Teton Adaptive, we're committed to ensuring that individuals with disabilities have the same opportunities to participate in outdoor recreation as their able-bodied family members and friends," said Adriene Henderson, Executive Director, Teton Adaptive. "We're honored to partner with PVA on their first Outdoor Experience to provide the opportunity for our nation's veterans and their caregivers to experience the magic of the Tetons."

PVA is committed to helping veterans with disabilities increase their independence, health, and quality of life through adaptive sports and recreation. To learn more about PVA's Sports and Recreation Department and this Outdoor Experience, visit PVA/Sports/OutdoorRecreation .

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.

About Teton Adaptive

Teton Adaptive is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to develop recreation opportunities for people with disabilities living in and visiting the Greater Teton Area. Teton Adaptive serves individuals living in and traveling to the Greater Teton Area who have physical, developmental or cognitive disabilities. Since Teton Adaptive was founded in 2005, the organization continues to push the envelope on inclusion and accessibility in the outdoor industry. This has allowed visitors from across the United States, as well as those traveling internationally, to participate in adaptive adventure sports and leisure opportunities in Jackson Hole such as alpine and nordic skiing, paragliding, mountain biking, road cycling, paddling, sled hockey, hiking, and more.

