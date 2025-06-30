New Personal Injury Firm Good Guys Law Launches With Focus On Communication, Technology, And Client Trust

Merick Lewin, Founder and Managing Partner

PLANTATION, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today marks the official launch of Good Guys Law , a bold new personal injury firm founded by attorney Merick Lewin and built on a single mission: to do things differently. Aaron Davis and Jason Goldman are also co-founders of Good Guys Law and will serve as Advisory Counsel on the firm's Board of Advisors. Drawing on their extensive experience building and managing a successful litigation practice, Davis and Goldman will provide strategic guidance, oversee training and professional development, and help ensure that Good Guys Law operates at the highest standards of legal service. While they will not be involved in the firm's day-to-day client representation, their leadership will help shape its culture and approach.Based in South Florida and serving clients statewide, Good Guys Law blends compassionate, personalized representation with cutting-edge technology to bring clarity, peace of mind, and results to individuals navigating life after serious injury. The firm is committed to making sure every client feels seen, supported, and fully informed at every stage of their case.“We started Good Guys Law to raise the bar for how personal injury clients are treated,” Lewin said.“Too many people feel like they're just another case file-left waiting, wondering, and not knowing what's next. We're changing that. Our approach combines real human care with smart technology so clients always know where things stand and feel supported every step of the way. It's about results, but it's also about restoring trust.”Good Guys Law handles a range of personal injury cases, including car accidents, slip and falls, truck and rideshare accidents. The firm works on a contingency fee basis, which means clients don't pay unless the case is won and compensation is recovered. Florida law gives victims two years from the date of the accident to file a claim. And even if someone is partially at fault, they may still be able to recover damages. Good Guys Law helps clients understand their options and defend their rights.At the heart of Good Guys Law is a commitment to using technology in a more meaningful way. The firm combines proprietary software with AI to make communication with clients faster, clearer, and more transparent.“A lot of firms use software just to push cases through – we use it to keep our clients in the loop,” said Lewin.“If you're injured and out of work, the last thing you should have to do is chase down updates. We believe in straight answers and steady communication, so you're never left wondering what comes next.”Good Guys Law stands for more than legal skill. It represents character. The firm's name reflects its attorneys' integrity, compassion, and core values. Central to their mission is the Good Guys Code, which is built on three simple commitments: putting clients first, doing the right thing even when it's hard, and fighting fiercely while staying true to their principles. In a field often criticized for prioritizing profit over people, Good Guys Law takes a different approach. Its attorneys are selected for their strong ethics, genuine care for clients, and unwavering commitment to doing what is right. Good guys, fierce attorneys.Based in South Florida, Good Guys Law is a plaintiff-side personal injury firm with a values-driven approach. The firm stands firmly with individuals, often up against well-funded corporations and insurance companies working to limit victims' rights. With honest case evaluations, easy-to-use technology, and real conversations, Good Guys Law is redefining what legal support should look like.About Good Guys LawGood Guys Law is a South Florida-based personal injury law firm redefining what legal representation should feel like. Founded by attorney Merick Lewin, the firm blends values-driven advocacy with modern technology to deliver clear communication, honest guidance, and results that matter. From car accidents and slip and falls to truck and rideshare accidents, Good Guys Law helps individuals across Florida navigate life after serious injury with transparency, compassion, and confidence.Good Guys Law uses proprietary software and AI to provide real-time updates and direct access, so clients are never left guessing about their case. With a commitment to treating every client like a person, not a case number, the firm is raising the standard

