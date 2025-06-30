Mammography Market Size To Reach USD 4.22 Billion By 2030 Says Mordor Intelligence

Global Mammography Market Size & Drivers | Mordor Intelligence

The market is driven by an increase in breast cancer incidence, public health campaigns promoting early detection, and advancements in imaging technologies.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global market is expected to grow from USD 2.72 billion in 2025 to USD 4.22 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.20%. Mammography market demand is supported by growing breast cancer screening programs, rising healthcare awareness, and increasing adoption of digital technologies. Leading players shaping the market include GE HealthCare, Siemens Healthineers, Hologic Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, and Canon Medical Systems, all focusing on advanced imaging capabilities and expanding access in both developed and emerging markets.United States Leads with Technological and Clinical CapacityThe United States is positioned as the largest contributor to the mammography market. According to Mordor Intelligence, the country's market is estimated at USD 1.15 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.39%. Widespread screening coverage, regular public awareness campaigns, and the rapid incorporation of digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) systems have strengthened the country's early detection landscape.Read more about the United States Mammography Market:Spain Reflects Steady Growth in European Screening ProgramsIn Europe, countries like Spain are advancing breast cancer detection through accessible screening programs. The European market, where Spain plays an active role, is projected to grow from USD 67.47 million in 2025 to USD 99.68 million by 2030, marking a CAGR of 8.12%, as reported by Mordor Intelligence. The structured deployment of public health initiatives and updated radiology systems are the main contributors.Get insights into the Spain Mammography Market ReportSouth Korea Sees Surge in Adoption of Digital MammographyAsia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the global mammography landscape, with South Korea playing a pivotal role. According to Mordor Intelligence, South Korea Mammography market is expected to grow from USD 79.64 million in 2025 to USD 124.74 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.39% during the forecast period and growth is supported by investments in hospital imaging systems and increased participation in population-based screenings. Demand is shifting towards digital and 3D mammography systems in both public and private facilities.Read more about the South Korea Mammography Market:China Expands Market Through Government-Backed InitiativesChina is emerging as a key market in the region due to its large population and increasing focus on cancer diagnostics and the market is estimated to increase from USD 134.88 million in 2025 to USD 229.75 million by 2030, recording a CAGR of 11.24% over the forecast period. As per Mordor Intelligence, improvements in healthcare delivery and expanding reimbursement coverage are driving imaging adoption across urban and provincial health centers. Market expansion is also propelled by domestic players scaling up production.Get insights into the China Mammography Market ReportConclusion: Broadening Screening Access to Sustain GrowthAccording to Mordor Intelligence, the market growth is being shaped by public health goals targeting early breast cancer detection, rising patient awareness, and the advancement of diagnostic technologies like digital breast tomosynthesis. While North America and Europe continue to benefit from established infrastructure and screening compliance, Asia-Pacific markets such as South Korea and China are rapidly catching up with focused government efforts and increasing healthcare investments. Manufacturers and healthcare providers alike are anticipated to benefit from these trends, particularly by aligning strategies with region-specific needs and investing in accessible, high-quality screening tools across care settings.For global trends, see the full report:About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.For media inquiries or further information, please contact:...Mordor Intelligence Private Limited

Jignesh Thakkar

Mordor Intelligence Private Limited

+ +1 617-765-2493

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.