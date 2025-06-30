Appraisal Institute Releases Second Edition Of Self Storage Economics And Appraisal
The Appraisal Institute is proud to announce the release of the second edition of Self Storage Economics and Appraisal by R. Christian Sonne, MAI, with contributing author Jonathan Lang. Available beginning June 16, this updated and expanded volume builds on the success of the widely used original, offering a definitive resource for appraisers, lenders, and investors navigating the dynamic self storage industry.
With more than 57,000 facilities across the U.S. and an estimated market value of $44 billion, the self storage sector continues to experience strong investor demand and economic resilience. This comprehensive guide reflects today's evolving market conditions and provides appraisers with the tools, methodologies, and data they need to value self storage properties with accuracy and confidence.
“Self storage has moved from a niche asset class to a core component of many real estate portfolios,” said Sonne.“This book is designed to help valuation professionals stay ahead of industry trends and deliver credible, market-aligned opinions of value.”
The new edition includes:
- Updated valuation methodologies tailored to the self storage market
- In-depth analysis of economic drivers and market fundamentals
- Practical guidance for navigating investor expectations and underwriting practices
- Real-world case studies and appraisal examples
Whether entering the space for the first time or sharpening existing expertise, Self Storage Economics and Appraisal, Second Edition offers vital insights for anyone working with this rapidly expanding property type.
To learn more or purchase the book, visit .
