GPS Market Projected To Reach US$273.858 Billion By 2030 At A Significant CAGR Of 15.13%

The GPS market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.13% from US$135.389 billion in 2025 to US$273.858 billion by 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the GPS market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.13% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$273.858 billion by 2030.The global GPS market is experiencing significant growth as the demand for location-based services continues to rise.The increasing use of GPS-enabled devices in various industries such as transportation, logistics, and healthcare is a major factor driving the growth of the market. With the rise of e-commerce and online food delivery services, the need for accurate and real-time location tracking has become crucial, leading to the adoption of GPS technology. Additionally, the growing popularity of wearable devices and smartwatches with built-in GPS capabilities is also contributing to the market growth.The integration of GPS technology in smartphones has also played a significant role in the market's growth. With the increasing use of smartphones for navigation, fitness tracking, and other location-based services, the demand for GPS-enabled devices has surged. This has led to the development of advanced GPS technologies such as A-GPS (Assisted GPS) and GLONASS (Global Navigation Satellite System), further propelling the market growth.The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the global GPS market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of major players in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea. The region is also witnessing a rapid increase in the adoption of GPS technology in various industries, further boosting the market growth.As the demand for location-based services continues to increase, the global GPS market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. With advancements in technology and the development of new applications, the market is poised for further expansion.Overall, the global GPS market is experiencing a steady growth trajectory, driven by the increasing demand for location-based services and the integration of GPS technology in various devices. With the market expected to reach new heights in the coming years, it presents a lucrative opportunity for businesses and investors to capitalize on this growing trend.Access sample report or view details:As a part of the report, the major players operating in the GPS market that have been covered are Letstrack, Avidyne Corporation, FEI-Zyfer, Furuno Electric Co. Ltd., Johnson Outdoors Inc., Hmisphere GNSS, Navico, NSE Industries, among others.The market analytics report segments the GPS market as follows:.By ApplicationoNavigationoControloTracking.By End-UseroMarineoAutomotiveoAviationoFitnessoOthers.By Geography.North AmericaoUSAoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthers.EuropeoUKoGermanyoFranceoItalyoOthers.Middle East and Africa.Asia PacificoJapanoChinaoIndiaoThailandoTaiwanoIndonesiaoOthersCompanies Profiled:.Letstrack.Avidyne Corporation.FEI-Zyfer.Furuno Electric Co. Ltd..Johnson Outdoors Inc..Hmisphere GNSS.Navico.NSE Industries.Garmin Ltd..KCH Industries.MiTAC InternationalReasons for Buying this Report:-.Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments..Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy..Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments..Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment..Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:.Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030.Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis.Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis.Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries.Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:.Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Market:.Inertial Navigation System Market:.Situational Awareness System Market:.Global Anti-Jamming GPS Market:.Global Wearable Health Tracking Devices Market:About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

Harsh Sharma

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP

+1 850-250-1698

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.