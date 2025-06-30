Kerala: Ailing Communist Achuthanandan's Condition Continues To Be Serious

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, June 30 (IANS) The condition of the veteran Communist leader V.S. Achuthanandan continues to be serious, on the eighth day of his admission to a private hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Achuthanandan is 101 years old.

On Monday, a special team of medical professionals attached to the state-run Medical College hospital was called in, and after a detailed examination and discussion with the treating medical team, they asked them to continue with their protocol.

A medical bulletin said the doctors' team is trying their best to see that the blood pressure and working of the veteran's kidneys are restored, even while he continues to be on ventilator support.

Achuthanandan was admitted to the hospital on June 23 after his son-in-law, who is a doctor, gave him cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) when the leader suffered a suspected cardiac arrest while at home.

Since January 2021, after quitting as Chairman of the Administrative Reforms Committee, the veteran leader has been staying at the home of his son or daughter, both of whom reside in the state capital city, while the house he built remains closed in Alappuzha.

Achuthanandan, during his stint as the Leader of Opposition from 2001-2006, was at the forefront of attacking the then A.K. Antony government.

Achuthanandan was able to win the hearts of many apolitical voters, which helped him lead the CPI-M-led LDF to win the 2006 Assembly polls and go on to become the Chief Minister.

He then led the LDF in the 2011 Assembly polls, and he almost won a second successive term, but at the end of the counting of votes, the Oommen Chandy-led UDF managed to sneak through, winning 72 seats in the 140-member Kerala Assembly.

Almost every political party leader visited the ailing Achuthanandan at the hospital and met his family members.