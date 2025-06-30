Delhi CM Launches 3-Month Government Internship Programme For Youth

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday launched the 'Viksit Delhi Chief Minister Internship Programme' offering youth to gain valuable experience while work in government departments.

The internship will introduce the youth to the challenges of governance and give them a platform to develop solution-oriented thinking, said the Chief Minister, calling it a historic initiative.

She said the programme will give the youth an opportunity to strengthen their role in shaping the future of the capital.

The Chief Minister said that under this programme, 150 promising youth will be selected, who will work directly with various departments, senior officials and ground projects of the Delhi Government for three months.

She said that the selection process has been made transparent and authentic, so that the best young leadership comes to the fore.

First of all, the thinking, leadership ability, civic attitude and understanding of administration of the candidates will be tested under the online application.

After this, 300 selected candidates will be invited to a one-day boot camp, in which 150 youth will be selected through dialogue, workshops and final essay writing.

The Chief Minister also informed that every intern will be given a monthly honorarium of Rs 20,000 for three months, so that their dedication and labour can be honoured.

The Delhi government believes that this is not just an internship, but co-creation of the future of Delhi.

An official said that the programme will shape the journey of the youth in three phases. In the first phase, they will be trained on the structure, administration, policy-making and social problems of the Delhi government.

In the second phase, they will do fieldwork in 70 assembly constituencies, where they will identify problems by interacting with the people and prepare solutions and in the third phase, they will be deputed to departments, where they will work with senior officials and prepare policy papers on 10 major problems, out of which the top 2 policy documents will be presented to the Chief Minister, said an official.

According to the Chief Minister another important objective of this programme is to prepare 'Developed Delhi Ambassadors'.

The selected youth will take forward the thinking and policies of developed Delhi in their colleges, communities and social platforms in the future.

