Calcutta HC Orders CBI Probe Into Murder Of BJP Workers At Sandeshkhali In 2019

Kolkata, June 30 (IANS) The Calcutta High Court on Monday ordered a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the murder of three BJP workers at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal in 2019.

One of the main accused in the case is now suspended Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, who is the principal accused in the case of assault of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and central armed police forces (CAPF) personnel in front of his residence in January 2024.

There are other charges against Shahjahan, including involvement in the multi-crore ration distribution case in West Bengal, sexual harassment of women and illegal land grabbing at Sandeshkhali. He is currently in judicial custody.

The CBI is already probing these three cases, of assault of ED offers, sexual harassment of women, and illegal land-grabbing at Sandeshkhali.

On Monday, the single-judge bench of Justice Jay Sengupta directed the CBI probe into the murder of three BJP workers namely Pradip Mondal, Debdas Mondal, and Sukanta Mondal in June 2019 and also directed the central investigating agency to start the probe in the matter after forming a special investigation team.

Shahajahan's name was in the initial chargesheet when the investigation was being carried out by the North 24 Parana's district police.

However, later, after the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of state police took over the charge of the investigation his name was removed from the chargesheet.

However, a case was filed at Calcutta High Court accusing the state police of shielding Shahjahan in the matter and demanding a CBI probe into the matter.

Finally, on Monday, the bench of Justice Sengupta ordered a CBI probe into the matter.

Welcoming the Calcutta High Court order, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, on Monday said that the order once again proves that the state administration had been protecting criminals enjoying the patronage of the ruling Trinamool Congress and a section in the administration.

“I am grateful to the Calcutta High Court for the milestone decision directing reinvestigation by the CBI concerning the gruesome murders of the three BJP workers at Sandeshkhali. The Calcutta High Court once again took the role of a messiah to rescue the poor and helpless from the clutches of the mighty and influential,” Adhikari said.