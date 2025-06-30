Kolkata Rape Case: Police Vow 'Harshest Legal Action', Says All Accused Arrested In Less Than 12 Hours

MENAFN - Live Mint): Kolkata Police on Monday vowed“harshest legal action” against all the accused in the Kasba Law College gangrape case. They also said that three of the four accused named in the FIR were arrested within 12 hours of the incident, while the fourth accused was also apprehended based on evidence collected during the investigation.

The police have arrested four persons - prime accused Monojit Mishra , two other students and the security guard - in connection with the case.

The police said the medicolegal examination of both the victim and the accused has been completed, and the forensic experts have examined the crime scene.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by senior officers, is overseeing the probe to ensure a swift and thorough investigation.

In a Twitter post, Kolkata police wrote:“Kasba Law College case update: All three FIR-named accused persons have been arrested in less than 12 hours. Another accused person has since been arrested based on evidence. Medicolegal examination of the victim and the accused persons have been completed.”

“Forensic examination of the place of occurrence has been done. Investigation is being monitored by a special investigation team under the close supervision of senior officers,” they added.

Kolkata Police said it is committed to ensuring that the perpetrators of the crime face the harshest possible legal action and that the victim gets justice as soon as possible.

The SIT probing the case has sealed the union room, the guard's room, and the college gates as part of their investigation.

“The guard room, union room, one washroom and a gate have been sealed as a part of our probe into the matter. These rooms were the place where she was tortured by the three accused,” a senior police officer of Kolkata Police said.

Arindam Kanjilal, the victim's advocate, said that based on the FIR, the case falls under gangrape charges.“The highest punishment shall not be less than 20 years and can exceed up to life imprisonment,” he said.

Kanjilal praised the swift action by the police and dismissed calls for a CBI probe.“I don't think there is a need to bring CBI...Kolkata police is more than sufficient to tackle anything,” he said.

He also clarified that he was unaware of any prior unethical or immoral behaviour on the campus by the accused. Calling the incident“very unfortunate,” he mentioned that the victim is his student and one of the accused was his batchmate.

The authorities of the South Calcutta Law College , where a student was allegedly raped by an alumnus and two of her seniors, decided to suspend classes for all students for an indefinite period, a notification issued on Monday said.

The decision was taken by the governing body of the college.

“All BA LLB and LLM (General and Honours) classes of South Calcutta Law College will be suspended and the college premises will remain closed for all students until further notice as decided by the Governing Body,” the notification said.

(With agency inputs)