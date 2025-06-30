Attention Commuters! Indian Railways To Hike Train Fares From July 1: Check New Slabs, Tatkal Booking Changes And More
|Second Class Ordinary
|
Increase by ₹5 for 501-1500km
Increase by ₹10 for 1501-2500km
Increase by ₹15 for 2501-3000km
|Sleeper Class Ordinary
|Half paisa
|First Class Ordinary
|Half paisa
|Second Class (Mail/Exp)
|one paisa
|Sleeper Class (Mail/Exp)
|one paisa
|First Class (Mail/Exp)
|one paisa
|AC Chair Car
|two paisa
|AC-3 tier/3E
|two paisa
|AC-2 tier
|two paisa
|AC First Class /EC/EA
|two paisa
Basic fares of train services such as the Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Vande Bharat, AC Vistadome coach, and other trains have also been revised as per the above-mentioned table.
The latest increase in train fares by Indian Railways marks the first hike since 2022, as per reports.Is there a surge in reservation fees?
As per Indian Railways, other charges such as reservation fee and superfast surcharge will remain unchanged.
There are also no changes in fares for Monthly Season Tickets (MSTs) and Suburban train fares.Changes in reservation charts
Apart from increasing train fares, Indian Railways has announced that reservation charts for long-distance trains will now be prepared eight hours before departure.
Earlier, the reservation charts used to be prepared four hours before a train's scheduled departure.What changes in Tatkal bookings?
Starting July 1, 2025, only passengers with completed Aadhaar verification will be eligible to book Tatkal tickets through the IRCTC website or mobile app.
OTP-based authentication will be done for Tatkal bookings from the end of July.New Passenger Reservation System: What changes?
Apart from the changes in reservation charts, Indian Railways also aims to roll out a modernised Passenger Reservation System (PRS) by December 2025.Here's what changes in the new PRS:
- The new PRS will allow over 1.5 lakh ticket bookings per minute. This figure is roughly five times that of 32,000 tickets per minute in the current PRS, said the Railways, according to an ANI report. Users will be able to submit their choice of seat and see the fare calendar. PRS also has integrated facilities for Divyangjan, students and patients.
