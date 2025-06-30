Lightning Strikes House On Outskirts Of Jammu, Family Escapes Unhurt

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A house on the outskirts of Jammu city was struck by lightning on Monday, causing significant damage to it. Fortunately, the family of three residing in it escaped unhurt, officials said.

The incident took place in Dhinady Khurd village of Bishnah tehsil in Jammu district.

“Lightning struck our house around 7:30 am, resulting in a huge blast sound. It caused damage to the house,” house owner Sansar Chand said.

He said the lightning damaged electrical gadgets, wiring and the roof of their house.

Chand added that he, along with his wife and son, escaped unhurt.

