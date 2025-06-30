Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-06-30 10:08:23
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:40 AM EST - NexMetals Mining Corp. : Reports assay results from the first two 2025 resource expansion holes with continued drilling at Selebi North Underground (SNUG) beyond the 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate. Key Highlights: SNUG-25-184: South Limb, 183 metres down plunge of 2024 MRE 13.50 metres of 3.68% CuEq (1.13% Cu, 1.24% Ni, 0.06% Co) and N2 Limb, 300 metres down plunge of 2024 MRE 6.25 meters of 2.16% CuEq (0.62% Cu, 0.75% Ni, 0.04% Co). NexMetals Mining Corp. shares V are trading unchanged at $10.20.

Search