F4 Uranium Corp.


2025-06-30 10:08:23
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:50 AM EST - F4 Uranium Corp. : Has commenced an airborne VTEMTMPlus survey at its Wales Lake Project in the western Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan and located approximately 20 km southwest of Paladin's Triple R uranium deposit, and 28 km southwest of Nexgen Energy's Arrow deposit. F4 Uranium Corp. shares V are trading up $0.01 at $0.09.

