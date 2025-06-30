Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-06-30 10:08:22
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:00 AM EST - Ravelin Properties : Announces the appointment of Calvin Younger as Chair of the Board of Trustees. To accommodate Younger's appointment as Chair, George Armoyan is stepping down from the Chair role and will continue to serve as a member of the Board. Ravelin Properties shares are trading unchanged at $0.35.

