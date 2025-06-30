Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Oncolytics Biotech Inc

2025-06-30 10:08:22
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:01 AM EST - Oncolytics Biotech Inc : Announced the appointment of Andrew Aromando as Chief Business Officer. Mr. Aromando most recently served as Chief Operating Officer at Ambrx Biopharma, where his contributions were instrumental in the $2 billion acquisition of the San Diego-based biotech by Johnson & Johnson. In his role at Oncolytics, Mr. Aromando will be responsible for leading global business development. He will also be directly involved with developing corporate, clinical and regulatory strategies. Oncolytics Biotech Inc shares N are trading up $0.02 at $0.77.

