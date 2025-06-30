RETRANSMISSION: Makenita Resources Commences Drilling At Hector Silver Project In Ontario

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2025) - Makenita Resources Inc. (CSE: KENY) (OTC Pink: KENYF) (WKN: A40X6P) is pleased to announce that drilling has officially commenced at its Hector Silver-Cobalt Project, located in the historic Larder Lake Mining Division of Ontario.

Mobilization to site was completed on schedule, and the drill is now turning on the project's highest-priority targets. These include areas highlighted through detailed geological interpretation and recent fieldwork, including regions newly exposed due to wildfire-related clear-cutting.

The maiden drill program is designed to test silver and cobalt targets informed by an updated structural model derived from 522.9 line-kilometres of airborne magnetic and VLF-EM surveys conducted. This data has been critical in refining drill targeting.

A key area of interest is the Block 9 silver anomaly, historically drilled by Teck in the early 1970s. Shallow diamond drilling in this zone returned assay results of up to 326 grams per tonne silver (9.5 oz/ton) (Assessment File 31M05SE0075). The program will also test the South Keora shaft, a historic high-grade prospect mapped over a 100-metre strike length, where sampling from as early as 1913 reportedly returned 12-15% cobalt and up to 1,000 oz/ton silver (Mineral Inventory MDI31M05SE00131).

Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties near Makenita's may not necessarily indicate mineralization on the company's property. ( )

"This is an exciting moment for Makenita and our shareholders," said Jason Gigliotti , President and CEO of Makenita Resources. "With drilling now underway, we are actively testing the targets we've been developing over the past year and are optimistic about what we might uncover. This is a key step forward in realizing the exploration potential of the Hector Project."

Situated in a prolific mining district with a strong history of silver and cobalt production, the Hector Project remains a cornerstone asset in Makenita's exploration portfolio.

Qualified Person:

Kristopher Raffle, P.Geo., Principal of APEX Geoscience Ltd., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release.