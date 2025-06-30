Citizens, Inc. Rejoined The Russell 2000(R) And Russell 3000(R) Indexes

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2025) -, a leading diversified financial services company specializing in life, living benefits, and final expense insurance, today announced the Company was selected to rejoin the broad-market Russell 3000® index and the small-cap Russell 2000® index effective after the U.S. market opens on June 30, 2025, as part of the 2025 Russell indexes reconstitution.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to the data as of the end of June 2024, about $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell US indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, the global index provider.

The annual reconstitution of the Russell US indexes captures the 3,000 largest US stocks as of April 30, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

"We are honored to rejoin the globally recognized Russell 3000® and 2000® indexes. The addition of Citizens to these indexes reflects the continued progress we're making in delivering value to our customers and shareholders," said Jon Stenberg, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This milestone reflects our highest-ever total direct insurance in force of $5.28 billion and our commitment to profitable growth and capital management, as evidenced by our positive cash flow from operations annually since 2004. We believe it will enhance our visibility among a broader base of institutional and retail investors as we continue executing our strategic roadmap."

About Citizens, Inc.

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA) is a diversified financial services company providing life, living benefits and final expense insurance and other financial products to individuals and small businesses in the U.S., Latin America, and Asia. Through its customer-centric growth strategy, Citizens offers innovative products to address the evolving needs of its customers in their native languages of English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Mandarin. The Company operates two primary segments: Life Insurance, where internationally the Company is a market leader in U.S. Dollar denominated life insurance and where it is growing in niche markets in the United States through its final expense products distributed through white-label and established distribution channels, and Home Service Insurance, which operates primarily in the U.S. Gulf coast region. Citizens' stock is included in the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® indexes. For more information about Citizens, please visit the website at and LinkedIn .

About FTSE Russell, an LSEG Business

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $18.1 trillion is benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. Leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks choose FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering. FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group. For more information, visit FTSE Russell .

