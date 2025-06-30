South Korean Duo Dazzles Baku With Night Of Unforgettable Music

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

K-pop singers Kik5o and AleXa lit up the stage in Baku. This unforgettable performance marked the duo's first-ever show in Azerbaijan, and they didn't hold back.

This event was organized by Koreanshopbaku team, who once again showcased their ability to bring top-tier international talent to Azerbaijan. The concert took place at Hayal Kahvesi Baku, a venue famous for its lively atmosphere that's perfect for live music.

The energy in Baku was off the charts as K-pop duo AleXa and Kik5o finally took the stage for their long-awaited concert. It was a night packed with high-energy performances, incredible music, and a strong connection between the artists and their passionate fans.

AleXa captivated the audience with her signature bold energy. Kik5o, brought an artistic flair that was both immersive and mesmerizing. Together, their styles created a unique synergy that left the audience spellbound.

In an exclusive interview with Azernews , AleXa and Kik5o shared insights about their journey and their thoughts on performing in Azerbaijan for the first time.

Q: When did each of you realize that music was your calling?

AleXa: Ever since I was a child, music and performance have been part of my life. I think I truly realized it was my calling during my high school years, when performing on stage started to feel like home. Every heartbeat on stage confirmed it for me.

Kik5o: For me, it was a gradual realization. I grew up surrounded by sounds and rhythms. I used to experiment with beats on my own, and one day I realized this is not just a hobby, it's my voice. That moment was the turning point.

Q: How would you each describe your individual musical style, and how do they complement each other when you perform as a duo?

AleXa: My style is bold, energetic, and performance-driven. I love to mix electronic sounds with strong visuals and storytelling. It's all about expressing emotion through movement and sound.

Kik5o: I lean more into dark synth and bass-heavy sounds, blending performance art with music. I think our styles complement each other because they both aim to shake the stage, just in slightly different ways. When we come together, there's a synergy that brings out something powerful and unique.

Q: Is there a song that felt especially personal or emotional to record?

AleXa: Yes, the song "Tattoo" is very personal to me. It speaks about scars and memories that stay with you but also shape you. Recording it felt like a journey inward.

Kik5o: For me, it would be the song "Nightmare." That song was born from a place of raw emotion and deep introspection. Every layer in it has meaning, and performing it feels like releasing energy I've held inside.

Q: How does it feel to be performing in Azerbaijan for the first time?

AleXa: It feels amazing! The energy from Azerbaijani fans is so warm and enthusiastic. Even before arriving, we felt the love through social media. Now being here in person-it's a dream!

Kik5o: Same here. I feel very welcomed, and I'm very excited to share our music with fans in a part of the world that's full of culture, color, and passion. This is our first time, but it definitely won't be the last.

Q: Do you plan to return to Azerbaijan again in the future? What message would you like to leave for your Azerbaijani fans?

AleXa: Absolutely! I would love to come back. To our fans here-thank you for your love and energy. Always believe in your dreams, just like I believed in mine. You are beautiful, and your support means everything.

Kik5o: We're already looking forward to the next visit. Thank you for making us feel like family. Stay bold, stay loud, and keep dancing to your truth. Love you all!

Q: What are your upcoming goals and projects that fans can look forward to?

AleXa: I'm currently working on a new album that explores a more mature side of me as an artist. There are also some international stages coming up, so stay tuned!

Kik5o: I have a few exciting collaborations and visual projects coming out soon. Expect some surprises and deeper storytelling. Let's keep evolving together.

Photo Credits: Laman Ismayilova