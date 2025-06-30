Yerevan Tells Moscow To Stay Out Of Armenia's Internal Affairs
Armenia has urged Russia to refrain from interfering in its domestic matters following remarks by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov regarding tensions between the Armenian government and the Armenian Apostolic Church.
According to Azernews , Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan responded to Lavrov's comments at a press conference, calling the Russian minister's statements“incorrect and incomplete.”
“There is no struggle between the authorities and the church in Armenia,” Mirzoyan said.“Mr. Lavrov is most likely referring to the interference of certain religious figures in Armenia's political life or their attempts to provoke a coup. This is an internal matter of Armenia.”
He added:“Officials of the Russian Federation should not, under any circumstances, presume to interfere in the internal affairs of Armenia.”
Earlier, Sergey Lavrov had commented that while the situation surrounding the Armenian Apostolic Church is Yerevan's internal issue, Moscow hopes for a resolution in line with Armenia's constitution and with full respect for the rights of believers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
CommentsNo comment