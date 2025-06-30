Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan To Hold Inaugural Interparliamentary Forum In Khiva
The First Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Forum will be held in Khiva, Uzbekistan, on July 1, Azernews reports, citing the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan.
A parliamentary delegation headed by the Speaker of the Milli Majlis, Sahiba Gafarova, has already left for the Republic of Uzbekistan on a working visit today to participate in the Forum.
It was reported that Speaker Sahiba Gafarova was met at the international airport of Urgench by the Chairperson of the Senate of the Supreme Assembly of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Tanzila Narbayeva, and other officials.
As part of the visit, Speaker of the Milli Majlis, Sahiba Gafarova, will participate in the First Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Forum to be held in Khiva, Uzbekistan.
