Remittances From UAE-Based Individuals To Azerbaijan Reach $7.76M
During the first quarter of 2025, individual remittances from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Azerbaijan totaled $7.764 million, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.Access to paid information is limited
