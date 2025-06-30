Ukrainian Defense Forces Preparing Counteroffensive Actions In Northern Slobozhanshchyna Sector General Staff

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

“Our forces are holding the line, preparing and carrying out counteroffensive actions to push the enemy back. As a result of successful Ukrainian operations, the settlement of Andriivka has been liberated. Ukrainian units also advanced near Oleksiivka, pushing Russian troops further from Sumy,” the report states.

The Russian military has deployed some of its elite units to this front: naval infantry, air assault troops, and highly capable motorized rifle units. The enemy is also actively using long-range artillery, aviation, and strike drones, while continuing attempts to push Ukrainian forces from Russia's Kursk and Belgorod regions.

Ukrainian defenders continue defensive operations in Northern Slobozhanshchyna sector and are effectively destroying enemy forces, who persist in attempts to conduct assaults in the border area of Sumy region.

Active Ukrainian operations in both the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors have tied down a Russian troop group of about 50,000 soldiers, preventing their redeployment to other critical areas such as Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka.

No Russian breakthrough inregion, intense fighting ongoing

As of now, the situation has been stabilized, and Russian advances have been stopped along the line Yunakivka – Yablunivka – Novomykolaivka – Oleksiivka – Kindrativka – Russian border – Russian foothold in Glushkovo district, Kursk region.

As noted by the General Staff, the Ukrainian defenders are effectively destroying Russian military personnel, equipment, and weapons. In June alone, total Russian losses in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors reached approximately 9,310 troops, including over 4,470 killed in action (irrecoverable losses), about 4,800 wounded (sanitary losses), and 42 soldiers captured.

Additionally, within the month, Ukrainian forces destroyed 423 units of enemy military equipment, including six tanks, 20 armored fighting vehicles, 89 artillery systems and multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and three air defense systems.

Ukraine's Defense Forces are conducting long-range fire strikes on enemy targets at depths of up to 100 kilometers, including within Russian territory. In June, Ukrainian forces successfully struck multiple Russian military assets, including 16 command posts, eight observation posts, six clusters of personnel, one weapons and equipment storage area, three ammunition depots, three logistics supply depots, three drone storage facilities, two UAV command centers, two repair hubs, one logistics hub, one fuel depot.

Since the start of the Kursk operation, Russia's forces have lost over 75,860 personnel losses, including 1,037 prisoners of war, 2,848 units of military equipment, including 99 tanks, 709 armored fighting vehicles, 322 artillery systems and multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS)

: 137 clashes on frontline on Sunday; Pokrovsk, Lyman sectors hottest spot

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Center for Countering Disinformation under Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council noted that Russian forces can reach Sumy from Kursk region using some long-range weapons, particularly MLRS. However, there is currently no indication of barrel artillery being moved to the Sumy border area.