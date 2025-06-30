Azerbaijani Footage Surfaces Showing Detention Of Sputnik Staff Amid Probe (PHOTO/VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan conducted an operation at the Baku office of Sputnik Azerbaijan, resulting in the detention of several individuals, Trend reports.

Earlier today, police conducted an operation at the office of the Sputnik Azerbaijan news agency, placing the premises under control.

Sputnik's operations in Azerbaijan had previously been suspended. However, reports indicate that the agency has continued its activities, with staff members still reporting to work.

