Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani Footage Surfaces Showing Detention Of Sputnik Staff Amid Probe (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Azerbaijani Footage Surfaces Showing Detention Of Sputnik Staff Amid Probe (PHOTO/VIDEO)


2025-06-30 10:06:04
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30.​ The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan conducted an operation at the Baku office of Sputnik Azerbaijan, resulting in the detention of several individuals, Trend reports.

Earlier today, police conducted an operation at the office of the Sputnik Azerbaijan news agency, placing the premises under control.

Sputnik's operations in Azerbaijan had previously been suspended. However, reports indicate that the agency has continued its activities, with staff members still reporting to work.

MENAFN30062025000187011040ID1109742031

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search