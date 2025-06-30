Iranian President Pushing For Regional Teamwork To Weather Storm Of Sanctions
According to Pezeshkian, Iran finds itself in a veritable sea of neighboring countries, each one brimming with untapped potential.
He mentioned that by spreading its wings in regional cooperation, Iran can not only meet its own needs but also soften the blow of sanctions.
"Iran is required to leverage its comprehensive capabilities to address the nation's multifaceted challenges and facilitate progressive advancement, all while eschewing any delineations predicated on linguistic, ethnic, or religious affiliations," the president emphasized.
To note, Iran delineates its geopolitical boundaries through both terrestrial and maritime interfaces with a total of 15 adjacent sovereign states.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
CommentsNo comment