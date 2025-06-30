Iranian MFA Raises Ruckus With Ukraine Over Support For Israeli Strikes

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran has issued an official protest note to Ukraine in response to its support for Israeli military strikes against Iran, Trend reports.

The chargé d'affaires of the Ukrainian Embassy in Tehran was summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, Iranian officials stated that supporting Israel's military actions against Iran constitutes a disregard for the principles of the Charter of the United Nations and the Geneva Conventions and amounts to legitimizing Israeli aggression.

Iranian officials issued a cautionary communiqué to the Ukrainian envoy regarding the incendiary posture adopted by his administration, underscoring the imperative for judicious diplomatic engagement. The chargé d'affaires committed to transmitting the substance of the protest note to his home government expeditiously.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, along with six nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran launched a retaliatory strike dubbed “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread damage.

To note, the US conducted airstrikes targeting three nuclear facilities in Iran on June 22, reportedly causing significant damage.

Iran later retaliated by striking a U.S. military base in Qatar on the evening of June 23.

Today, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office announced that the government has agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council also issued a statement confirming the cessation of hostilities.