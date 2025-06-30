Oil Pricing Committee Announces Fuel Prices For Month Of July

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 30 (Petra) - The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Rources' Oil Derivatives Pricing Committee held its monthly meeting Monday to fix local fuel prices for the month of July.It reviewed global prices of crude oil and petroleum during the month of June, which showed an increase in both 90-octane and 95-octane gasoline and diesel.After applying the pricing equation, based on global prices, to all derivatives, it found the price of 90-octane gasoline rose by JD0.015 per liter, 95-octane gasoline JD0.020, and diesel JD0.025.Accordingly, the committee decided to set the selling price of 90-octane gasoline at JD0.860 per liter, instead of JD0.845, 95-octane gasoline at JD1,085, instead of JD1,065, and diesel at JD0.675, instead of JD0.650.The selling price of kerosene was kept at JD0.620 per liter and a 12.5 kg domestic gas cylinder at JD7.00.