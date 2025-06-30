403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Oil Pricing Committee Announces Fuel Prices For Month Of July
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, June 30 (Petra) - The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Rources' Oil Derivatives Pricing Committee held its monthly meeting Monday to fix local fuel prices for the month of July.
It reviewed global prices of crude oil and petroleum during the month of June, which showed an increase in both 90-octane and 95-octane gasoline and diesel.
After applying the pricing equation, based on global prices, to all derivatives, it found the price of 90-octane gasoline rose by JD0.015 per liter, 95-octane gasoline JD0.020, and diesel JD0.025.
Accordingly, the committee decided to set the selling price of 90-octane gasoline at JD0.860 per liter, instead of JD0.845, 95-octane gasoline at JD1,085, instead of JD1,065, and diesel at JD0.675, instead of JD0.650.
The selling price of kerosene was kept at JD0.620 per liter and a 12.5 kg domestic gas cylinder at JD7.00.
Amman, June 30 (Petra) - The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Rources' Oil Derivatives Pricing Committee held its monthly meeting Monday to fix local fuel prices for the month of July.
It reviewed global prices of crude oil and petroleum during the month of June, which showed an increase in both 90-octane and 95-octane gasoline and diesel.
After applying the pricing equation, based on global prices, to all derivatives, it found the price of 90-octane gasoline rose by JD0.015 per liter, 95-octane gasoline JD0.020, and diesel JD0.025.
Accordingly, the committee decided to set the selling price of 90-octane gasoline at JD0.860 per liter, instead of JD0.845, 95-octane gasoline at JD1,085, instead of JD1,065, and diesel at JD0.675, instead of JD0.650.
The selling price of kerosene was kept at JD0.620 per liter and a 12.5 kg domestic gas cylinder at JD7.00.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
CommentsNo comment