EU Extends Economic Sanctions On Russia Until Jan. '26
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, June 30 (KUNA) -- The Council of the European Union (EU) announced Monday the extension of economic sanctions imposed on Russia for an additional six months, until 31 January 2026, amid what it described as "Russiaآ's continuous actions destabilizing the situation in Ukraine."
In a post on X, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas stated, "The EU today officially agreed to extend sectoral sanctions on Russia. We will continue to pile pressure on Moscow to end its war in Ukraine," affirming that "each sanction weakens Russiaآ's ability to wage war".
According to the Councilآ's statement, the current sanctions include a broad range of sectoral measures, notably restrictions on trade, finance, energy, technology, and dual-use goods, in addition to measures targeting industry, transport, and luxury goods.
They also include a ban on the import or transfer of seaborne crude oil and certain petroleum products from Russia to the EU, the exclusion of several Russian banks from the SWIFT system, and the suspension of broadcasting activities and licenses of several Kremlin-backed media outlets within EU territory.
The EU has also adopted specific measures to counter attempts to circumvent the sanctions. The Council noted that "Russiaآ's ongoing violation of fundamental rules of international law, particularly the prohibition of the use of force, justifies maintaining these measures and, if necessary, adopting additional ones."
The Council recalled that on 31 July 2014, it adopted a decision imposing restrictive measures in response to Russian actions in Ukraine.
The sanctions go beyond economic measures, also encompassing restrictions on economic relations with Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, and non-government-controlled areas in Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia. Moreover, they include asset freezes and travel bans on a large number of individuals and entities, in addition to diplomatic measures.
The Council further noted that since 24 February 2022, the EU has adopted 17 unprecedented sanctions packages in response to Russiaآ's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
It reaffirmed "the EUآ's continued commitment to providing political, financial, economic, humanitarian, military, and diplomatic support to Ukraine and its people, for as long as it takes and as intensely as needed," stressing that "Russia must not prevail".
The Council called for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace based on the principles of the United Nations Charter and international law, and in line with the key principles and objectives of Ukraineآ's Peace Formula, emphasizing that "no initiative on Ukraine should be undertaken without Ukraineآ's full participation." (end)
