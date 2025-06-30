403
UK Economy Records Fastest Growth Pace Of 0.7 Pct In Q1
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, June 30 (KUNA) -- The UK's economy grew at 0.7 percent its fastest pace in a year in the first three months of the year, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Monday.
The ONS said output grew by 0.7 percent in the services sector, while production also increased, by 1.3 percent, and the construction sector grew by 0.3 percent.
ONS data showed household expenditure grew by 0.4 percent in the January-to-March period, revised up from an initial estimate of an increase of 0.2 percent, driven by housing and household goods and services as well as transport.
The Bank of England has said it expects economic growth of about 0.25 percent in the second quarter of this year.
A survey published earlier on Monday showed confidence levels among British employers hit a fresh nine-year high as they became more optimistic about the outlook for the economy. (end)
