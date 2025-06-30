Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Deputy FM Receives Thai Amb.


2025-06-30 10:04:47
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received the Ambassador of Thailand to Kuwait Ikabul Polypipat on Monday, on the occasion of the end of his term. (end)
ahs


MENAFN30062025000071011013ID1109742008

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search