403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Info. Min.: '26-'30 Min. Strategy Built On Progress Of Participatory Approach
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Information, Culture and State Minister for Youth Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi stated that the Ministry's new strategy for the years 2026-2030, is built on the progress achieved in the past years, stressing the importance of the participatory approach adopted by the ministry in developing it.
This came in a statement issued by the Ministry of Information on Monday following a meeting between the Minister Al-Mutairi with the ministry's leaders and the strategy team, in the presence of the Undersecretary of the Ministry Dr. Nasser Muhaisen.
Minister Al-Mutairi commented saying that this is a translation of the state's leadership and an implementation of its development plan.
During the meeting, an initial presentation was given on the methodology for preparing the new strategy, scheduled to be launched in the coming period.
The Minister explained that the tangible achievements made in the media field during the past four years are a direct result of the implementation of the ministry's current strategy (2021-2026).
He asserted that the next phase will represent a transition from challenges to opportunities through an integrated vision and a clear practical methodology.
Minister Al-Mutairi explained that the methodology is divided into four main stages; identifying future directions through in-depth studies and research, formulating measurable objectives and performance indicators, developing executable strategic initiatives, and preparing operational plans and timetables to ensure effective implementation.
He stressed that the next stage will include extensive discussion sessions with ministry employees, as well as partners from the private sector, civil society, and citizens.
The Minister stressed the importance of coordination and communication with all sectors of the ministry to achieve the required integration and ensure the achievement of the ministry's future goals.
He appreciated the efforts made by the strategy preparation team and the keenness to involve various sectors and relevant parties in shaping the directions of Kuwaiti media for the upcoming phase. (end)
mdm
This came in a statement issued by the Ministry of Information on Monday following a meeting between the Minister Al-Mutairi with the ministry's leaders and the strategy team, in the presence of the Undersecretary of the Ministry Dr. Nasser Muhaisen.
Minister Al-Mutairi commented saying that this is a translation of the state's leadership and an implementation of its development plan.
During the meeting, an initial presentation was given on the methodology for preparing the new strategy, scheduled to be launched in the coming period.
The Minister explained that the tangible achievements made in the media field during the past four years are a direct result of the implementation of the ministry's current strategy (2021-2026).
He asserted that the next phase will represent a transition from challenges to opportunities through an integrated vision and a clear practical methodology.
Minister Al-Mutairi explained that the methodology is divided into four main stages; identifying future directions through in-depth studies and research, formulating measurable objectives and performance indicators, developing executable strategic initiatives, and preparing operational plans and timetables to ensure effective implementation.
He stressed that the next stage will include extensive discussion sessions with ministry employees, as well as partners from the private sector, civil society, and citizens.
The Minister stressed the importance of coordination and communication with all sectors of the ministry to achieve the required integration and ensure the achievement of the ministry's future goals.
He appreciated the efforts made by the strategy preparation team and the keenness to involve various sectors and relevant parties in shaping the directions of Kuwaiti media for the upcoming phase. (end)
mdm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
CommentsNo comment