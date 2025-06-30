Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Assistant FM Stresses Joint Commitment To Boost GCC Coordination


2025-06-30 10:04:47
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Assistant Foreign Minister for Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Affairs Najeeb Al-Bader reaffirmed on Monday the shared commitment of GCC member states to enhancing political and security coordination.
In a statement to KUNA, he stressed that this aims to address potential threats and ensure the safety, stability, and prosperity of the region.
His remarks followed the conclusion of a virtual meeting of senior officials from GCC foreign ministries, chaired by Kuwait, which was held in accordance with the directives of foreign ministers during the extraordinary 48th session of the GCC Ministerial Council.
Al-Bader explained that the meeting focused on the current developments affecting the security and stability of the GCC states, as well as regional and international developments.
The discussions covered humanitarian and environmental dimensions including strengthening food security systems, ensuring the sustainability of supply chains, and improving emergency health response readiness.
Additionally, the meeting reviewed proposals and expert reports from member states on updating emergency plans, assessing multi-dimensional risks, and promoting greater integration between national and collective crisis management efforts.
Al-Bader emphasized the importance of holding such meetings regularly to maintain ongoing coordination among GCC states, reflecting their shared destiny and common interests. (end)
