EU Reiterates Support For Armenia, Warns Of Russian Hybrid Threats
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, June 30 (KUNA) -- EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas affirmed Monday that EU-Armenia relations have reached an unprecedented level of closeness, praising Yerevanآ's commitment to democratic values in the face of what she described as "Russian hybrid threats".
In a joint press conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in the Armenian capital, Yerevan, Kallas said her visit carried a clear message: "The EU and Armenia have never been as close as we are now".
She stated that her discussions with the Armenian side included "Russiaآ's aggression against Ukraine and Russian hybrid activities in all neighboring countries," stressing that "Armenia's commitment to democracy and freedom is key. These values must be protected, especially in the face of hybrid threats, disinformation and foreign interference".
Kallas announced the allocation of core funding to support independent media outlets in Armenia "supporting democracy and resilience".
Regarding Armeniaآ's relations with Azerbaijan, Kallas reiterated the EUآ's support for the normalization process between the two countries, "based on respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the inviolability of borders," emphasizing that "better relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan can open the way for lasting peace in the region".
She also touched on the EUآ's new Black Sea strategy adopted last month, reaffirming the Unionآ's keenness to cooperate with all partners, including Armenia, in areas such as security, prosperity, and infrastructure connectivity.
The EU official welcomed Armeniaآ's adoption of a law earlier this year to initiate the EU accession process and announced a political agreement on a new partnership agenda that includes priorities in economic development, security, and resilience.
She unveiled a European support plan for Armenia worth EUR 270 million under the "Resilience and Growth" program for the period 2024-2027. The plan aims to support businesses, enhance connectivity with the EU, and contribute to reform efforts.
Kallas noted that cooperation goes beyond the economic sphere, extending to financial, housing, and psychosocial support for vulnerable groups, including displaced Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh. She highlighted the importance of people-to-people ties in deepening bilateral relations.
She also announced that the European Commission has adopted a visa liberalization action plan as part of the ongoing dialogue between the two sides, stating that the step "will bring Armenia closer to the rest of Europe once all necessary conditions are met."
Kallas concluded by reaffirming that the European Union "will continue to stand by Armenia to enhance its resilience and defend the shared values that unite us."
Her visit comes just days after the arrest of prominent cleric Bagrat Galstanyan in Armenia, who was accused of plotting to overthrow Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Armenian Foreign Minister Mirzoyan warned Moscow against interfering in the countryآ's internal political affairs. (end)
