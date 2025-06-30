403
Egypt FM, US Mideast Envoy Tackle Peace Vision
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, June 30 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abelatty and US Envoy for Middle East Steve Witkoff on Monday discussed how to put US President Donald Trump's regional peace vision in place.
This came during a phone call between both sides, during which the Egyptian minister underlined the necessity of resuming Gaza ceasefire agreement and freeing prisoners, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.
He also called for allowing humanitarian, relief and medical supplies into the Gaza Strip amid the severe humanitarian deterioration in the enclave.
The Egyptian foreign minister, further, stressed that it is essential to develop a political solution for the Palestinian cause in a way that fulfills the aspirations and hopes of the Palestinian people for an independent Palestinian state, thus sparing the region repeated escalations and tensions.
On Iran, Abdelatty reiterated his country's support for the resumption of Iran's nuclear negotiations and ongoing efforts to ensure regional security and stability. (end)
